Amritsar, October 28
To improve the spoken English proficiency of the youth, the District Employment and Business Bureau in collaboration with Lamrin Tech Skill University, Punjab and Cambridge University, will hold a free of cost pre-diagnostic IELTS test from November 4. Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said improving communication skills and language proficiency of Punjab’s youth will enable them to get employment in the country and abroad. The classes will be conducted at Lamarin Tech Skills University Punjab campus from November 4. Aspirants can register themselves on the link https://ltsu.ac.in by November 2.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bring 26/11 masterminds to justice, Jaishankar calls upon UNSC members
Says it wasn’t a terrorist attack on Mumbai alone, but on in...
All praise for Modi, Putin says future belongs to India
Hails India’s independent foreign policy
20 days later, farmers call off protest near CM Mann's Sangrur house
No details | Farmers plan victory congregation: Sources
Government to deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels
India sets sights on becoming uplinking hub | To cut relianc...