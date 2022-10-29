Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 28

To improve the spoken English proficiency of the youth, the District Employment and Business Bureau in collaboration with Lamrin Tech Skill University, Punjab and Cambridge University, will hold a free of cost pre-diagnostic IELTS test from November 4. Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said improving communication skills and language proficiency of Punjab’s youth will enable them to get employment in the country and abroad. The classes will be conducted at Lamarin Tech Skills University Punjab campus from November 4. Aspirants can register themselves on the link https://ltsu.ac.in by November 2.