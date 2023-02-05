Preparations afoot for G-20 summit in March

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 4

For the upcoming G-20 summit in March, the Municipal Corporation will recarpet city roads by spending Rs 15 crore, besides installing streetlights at a cost of Rs 4.97 crore. The MC has floated a tender for the works. Only two firms have applied for the tender. Technical investigation of both the firms is being done by officials of the MC. Financial bid will be opened after completion of technical investigation. Following the technical investigation, the MC will sent it to the Local Bodies Department, Chandigarh, for final approval. After that the MC Commissioner will issue the work order. The whole process is likely to be completed in one or two weeks.

As per the proposal, LED lights will be installed on main roads of the city. Earlier, there were about 66,000 LED streetlights installed in the city under the Smart City project.

The Municipal Corporation also floated a tender for the construction of roads under the G-20 summit. Due to only one eligible party, the tender has been not been finalised yet.

According to information, most of the tenders were not filled by contractors due to increase in the rate of crushers and sand.

Another tender worth Rs 7 crore has been floated by the PWD department for the construction of Airport Road and Fatehgarh Churian Road for the G-20 summit. The recarpeting of these roads will be completed before the G-20 summit, officials said.

The MC officials claimed that the work on recarpeting of BRTS route from GT Road to Golden Gate and other roads of the city at a cost of Rs 46 crore will also start soon.