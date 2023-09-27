Preserve ancestral house of actor Gursharan Singh: Theatre lovers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 26

A day before the death anniversary of noted playwright and theatre actor Gursharan Singh, theatre lovers and Tarksheel Society have demanded that the government should conserve his ancestral house in Ranjitpura locality of the holy city.

Members of Tarksheel Society have demanded that the state government and the district administration should convert the ancestral house of dramatist and social thinker Gursharan Singh, who was famous for his character portrayal of Bhai Manna Singh in a popular Punjabi TV serial drama on DD Punjabi, into a museum.

Sumit Singh of society said the house was in dilapidated condition. The actor’s house should be repaired without any delay and converted into a museum, he said.

Theatre lovers Rajinder Bhadour and Joginder Kullewal said Gursharan’s house was a historical monument of national importance as he was the precursor of the Rang Manch in the state. His house was the place of work for four decades and transforming it into a museum would educate future generations about his contribution to the Punjabi drama, they said.

Ram Swaran Lakhewali and Rajpal Singh said Gursharan wrote hundreds of folk plays on economic, social and political issues of his contemporary society for promoting scientific and social consciousness among people.

Superstitions and social evils were taken up and flayed in his plays to educate masses, they said.