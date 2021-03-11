Preserving Sardar Gurnam Singh Tir's legacy on Guru Nanak Dev University's mind

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 10

Guru Nanak Dev University signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tir Memorial Trust to establish the Sardar Gurnam Singh Tir Centre on the premises of Bhai Gurdas library.

The members of the Trust include family members of the late legendary Punjabi novelist, including his daughter Harmohan Kaur Sandhu, popularly known as Bubbu Teer in literary circles.

Dr Gurnam Singh Tir was a writer, journalist and lawyer, who was popular under the pen name Chacha Chandigarhia. A humourist, his writings were mostly critical of political, religious and socio-economic agendas, with focus on raising burning issues of his time. He passed away in 1991. His books include Akal Jaarh, Gurhti, Adhi Raat Dian Haakan, Artist Bolia, Mainu Maithon Bachao, Chacha Chandigarhia, Mithian Peeran, Dilli Di Vakeel Kuri, Gunjhlan, Chhuh-Mantar, Niri Farh, Hasda Punjab, Hasdi Dunian and Vaah Peya Jaaniye among others.

Informing about the development, Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, GNDU, said Dr Tir was a god-gifted writer, witty and critical in his point of view.

“He earned a sobriquet of ‘Chacha Chandigariah’ through his prolific writings in the esteemed columns of the newspapers, especially the vernacular, hitting hard at the social evils that plagued society as a pioneer of humourist writings,” he said. Prof Sandhu said the Guru Nanak Dev University was committed to preserving the glorious cultural heritage of Punjab through the promotion of art, culture, language and literature.

Speaking about her father’s legacy, Bubbu Tir, who is also a member of the Punjab Public Service Commission, said: “I had an ambition that literary works of my father must be preserved and shared with all. In my experiences in India and abroad, there have been many Punjabis, who told me that they learnt Punjabi so that they could read his novels. So, through this centre, we will try to build a connection around his memorabilia.”

Under this partnership, the Tir Trust will collect the rare manuscripts, works and collections of the late writer for the purpose of research and study. It will make available all rare pictures, awards, personal gifts etc. that may be of general interest to the public. Moreover, the university will provide a suitable corner for the display of the above-mentioned collection. It will also maintain as well as protect the collection from any kind of damage. The university will also ensure its accessibility to the general public, faculty and students. In addition to this, the university would work with the Trust to set up a digital library for the works of the late writer. An annual award would be given to the best work published in Punjabi in the genre of humour and satire.

