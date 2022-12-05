Pressure horns add to cacophony on Amritsar roads

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, December 4

Pressure horns, modified silencers, jarring sound of auto-rickshaws and other obsolete vehicles besides excessive honking are causing noise pollution and nuisance on the roads.

The roads around the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT), those connecting with the state and national highways and popular roads have acquired the status of being a hotspot for noise pollution, jarring and ear-piercing sound. The excessive honking at traffic signals, railway crossings, markets and traffic jams becomes unbearable for motorists.

Undoubtedly, noise pollution has become an inalienable part of city life whether it is construction sites, loudspeakers, music systems or industries. However, the ear-piercing sound of vehicles is the biggest culprit.

Pressure horns are rampantly used by speeding vehicles like buses, cars and even two-wheelers to create panic among fellow commuters to clear their own path. It often leads to accidents. This rash move by restless drivers is the root cause of road-rage incidents. A good number of teenagers and young drivers use pressure horns unnecessarily to attract attention on roads.

Despite the fact that all these are in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, traffic police do not take stern action.

Constant and frequent exposure to pressure horns can result in hearing problems. Medical experts state that excessive exposure to jarring and blaring noise can cause hearing disabilities or permanent damage to tympanic membrane (eardrum). In addition, experts said it is responsible for stress, anxiety, high blood pressure, hypertension, irritation and restlessness among commuters.

Charanjit Singh Gumtala, Hardeep Singh Chahal and other office-bearers of the Amritsar Vikas Manch yesterday shot off a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, seeking their intervention in controlling the problem.

Amandeep Kaur, ADCP (Traffic), said the traffic police acts against pressure horns from time to time and campaigns are also undertaken to check the offence. She said it seemed that most drivers were unaware of the hazards being caused by pressure horns. They need to be educated and made aware of the impact on health of pressure horn use, she added.

