Preventive steps can reduce risk, help in getting relief: Doctors

Amritsar, June 9
On World Brain Tumour Day, an awareness session was organised at Ivy Hospital here on Sunday. Addressing the session, which was attended by over 100 persons, Dr Yanish Bhanot, associate director, neurosurgery and neuro-intervention, said brain tumours account for about 2 per cent of all cancers. Around 500 new cases of brain tumours are diagnosed every day worldwide and most of them are not inheritable.
Brain tumour can occur at all ages and as of now, no definite cause has been found for their origin with no specific preventive measures that can be taken to prevent it, he said.
Senior neurologist Dr Sarabjit Singh said the risk of brain tumour can be reduced by avoiding environmental hazards such as smoking and excessive radiation exposure.
He said, “All our functions, from eating to speaking to walking, and all our emotions are controlled by the brain, the spinal cord and nerves that are intimately connected.” The brain is housed in a rigid shell (skull) and the body maintains a rather homogenous atmosphere, air-conditioned and shock proof, inside the skull, he added.
He said abnormal growth of tissues inside the skull leads to the formation of a tumour which causes local destruction and pressure on surrounding normal tissues.
Neurologist Dr Jagbir Singh said now advanced technologies have made it possible for the neuro experts to venture in areas which were, for long considered to be unapproachable.
He said early symptoms of brain tumours include recurrent headaches, giddiness, nausea and vomiting, fits, change in mental state or personality, behavioural problems, loss of memory, unsteadiness in walking, speech problems, etc.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after Sunday's terror attack
State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Reasi and drone...
Modi’s coalition concert on
Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...
2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai
The incident takes place at Kailas Business Park in Vikhroli...