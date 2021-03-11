Prime accused in Rs 5.72 lakh bank robbery arrested in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 21

The city police have arrested the prime accused in the Central Bank of India robbery case. They were dismissed cop Charanjit Singh of Kandial village in Batala and his son Sargermanjit Singh. The police have also recovered a car used in the crime.

Earlier, the police had arrested their two accomplices, including Charanjit’s second son Sarpargatjit Singh and Daljit Singh of Ajnala. The police had recovered Rs 2.44 lakh from the looted amount from their possession. It had also seized a rifle with live cartridges and a toy pistol from them.

Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said they were produced in the court and brought on police remand for further interrogation for recovery of the remaining amount.

With the arrest of two suspects and recovery of the stolen money and weapon, the city police claimed to have busted the bank robbery of Rs 5.72 lakh committed at the Central Bank of India, GT Road branch, here on Wednesday.

Four masked armed men robbed the Central Bank branch located opposite The Mall of Amritsar after making the staff hostage in broad daylight in Amritsar on May 6. The armed robbers took away around Rs 5.72 lakh from the bank branch in the city.

The key accused, Charnajit Singh, is a dismissed police officer and a habitual criminal. He is already facing four cases of theft, robbery and under the Arms Act. Both his sons are also facing several criminal cases. Sarpargatjit Singh has been facing five cases and Jermenjeet Singh two in various police stations of the state.