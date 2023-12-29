Prime suspect in hotel robbery case arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 28

Day after sensational robbery at a hotel on the Majitha road, the police today nabbed the prime suspect, identified as Ravinder Singh , alias Ricky, a resident of Kot Khera village in Tarsikka. His three accomplices, who have cash looted from the hotel, are still absconding.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), North, said Ravinder had been arrested and raids were on to nab his accomplices.

A hotel manager identified as Manroop Singh was shot at by four armed persons on Tuesday night. The suspects were escaping after looting Rs 16.50 lakh from two customers in the hotel when the incident happened.