Prisoner escapes, 2 policemen booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 21

A jail inmate arrested by the Amritsar rural police in a murder bid case escaped from the orthopaedic ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) dodging a police party with the help of his wife and a relative on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The police have booked five persons, including two cops, in the case and raids are on to nab them. Besides accused Harpal Singh, his wife Veeratpal Kaur and relative Manjit Singh, all residents of Thatha village falling under the Lopoke police station, Majitha road police booked two cops — ASI Kulwant Singh and constable Shamsher Singh — in the case.

According to information, two groups headed by Sahib Singh and his cousin Harpal Singh had a quarrel at Thatha village 10 days ago in which both had sustained injuries and were admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and a private hospital, respectively. As Harpal had sustained serious injuries, he was produced before a judge through video conferencing. The court ordered to produce him again after a few days through video conferencing. He was produced again on July 15, 17 and 19 through video conferencing.

The police said finally the court sent him to judicial custody on July 19 and kept in Amritsar Central Jail with instructions of ensuring his proper treatment. Jail staff on seeing his condition and orders, referred him to GNDH. He was admitted in the orthopaedic ward of the hospital on July 19 and ASI Kulwinder Singh and constable Shamsher Singh were deputed for his security.

Around 1 am on the intervening night of July 19 and 20, he went to bathroom and dodged the jail guards and fled away. During the probe, it was found that Veeratpal Kaur and Manjit Singh helped him in escaping in a car. Raids were on to nab the absconder.