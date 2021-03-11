Prisoner escapes custody

Amritsar, June 7

A prisoner admitted to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital managed to dodge the jail guards here and escaped on Monday. Identified as Manpreet Singh of Dhinsa village in Jalandhar, he was arrested by Mohali police in connection with a dacoity case.

Complaint lodged A complaint was lodged with the police against the prisoner and jail wardens for dereliction in duty. A case under Section 223 and 224 of the IPC was registered against them. Police said raids were on to nab the prisoner.

From Gurdaspur jail, he was transferred to Goindwal Sahib jail. Lalit Kumar Kohli, Superintendent, Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, said on May 31, due to some medical emergency, doctors referred him to the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital. From there, he was referred to the GNDH for further treatment.

He said three jail guards Gurlal Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Jaswant Singh were deputed with him. He said on Sunday, deputy jail guard informed him that the prisoner had escaped from the custody of jail guards.

