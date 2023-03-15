Prisoner escapes from Tarn Taran Civil Hospital

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 14

A prisoner, lodged in the Central Jail, Sri Goindwal Sahib, escaped from the Civil Hospital here on Tuesday. The prisoner was admitted to the hospital on Monday without informing the city police.

The prisoner, a history-sheeter, was facing a number of criminal cases registered against him at different police station. He escaped from the Civil Hospital on Tuesday noon, but the jail authorities did not lodge a complaint in this regard with the police till late evening.