Private bank staffers robbed of cash

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 8

Unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants looted two employees of an IndusInd Bank branch when they were collecting instalments from clients at Dhulka village falling under the Khalchian police station here on Friday.

The miscreants decamped with Rs 13,700 snatched from them. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC.

Surajdeep Singh, a resident of Dallechak village, told the police that he worked in an IndusInd Bank branch as a loan provider and collected instalments from clients. He said on Friday he along with another employee had gone to Dhulka village for collecting payments. He said when they reached near the Butari railway crossing, two bike-borne persons surrounded and snatched the cash from them.

Investigating officer Rajwinder Singh said the matter was under investigation and CCTVs in the area were being analysed for finding clues in the case.