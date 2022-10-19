Private firm employees robbed of cash near Patti

Tarn Taran, October 18
Two miscreants looted Rs 7,400 and a tab from two employees of a private finance company near Patti on Monday.
The victims, identified as Gurdit Singh and his assistant, were returning from Kandiala village after collecting instalments from customers of the private company when two unidentified armed robbers stopped them on the way and looted their kit which was containing the cash and the tab.
A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the unidentified miscreants by the Patti police.
