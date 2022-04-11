Private schools of Amritsar will remain closed today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 10

All private schools in the city have announced to remain shut on Monday to protest against the alleged illegal arrest of an educationist from Gurdaspur district in connection with a case pertaining to rape of a 4-year-old.

The police had earlier arrested Sawinder Singh Gill, director of the school where the girl studies, after the girl’s family and public had blocked the national highway demanding a case against the school authorities.

As the police have so far not completed the investigation and questions are being raised about the exact place where the crime was committed, private schools have shown solidarity with Sawinder Singh and demanded that he be released from custody.

As Gill has already been sent to judicial custody till April 18, the situation might become difficult for parents whose children are studying in private schools, as a section of schools is advocating indefinite closure of institutes till the matter gets resolved.

Two booked for molesting girl

Tarn Taran: Two persons were booked by the Sarhali police on Saturday for molesting a girl of Dial Shahabpur on April 6, when she was on her way back home. The accused have been identified as Karan and Gagandeep Singh Ghughi, of the same village. They were booked under Sections 341, 354, 354-B, 506, 379-B and 511 of the IPC. The victim was going home from the village bus stop, when the accused stopped her on the way and molested her. The accused tried removing her clothes. They threatened to kill her in case she disclosed anything to anyone. The police have failed to arrest the accused so far. OC