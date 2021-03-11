Procurement: 5.97 lakh MT of wheat purchased in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 5

With a total of 5.97 lakh metric tonnes of wheat procured from grain markets in the district, the procurement season is nearly complete. However, the total procurement this season is about 20 per cent less than the total procurement during 2021.

During the previous year, a total of 7.41 lakh MT wheat was procured by the government agencies. While grain markets in many other parts of the state have been closed, district mandi officials here stated that in the district, the mandis would remain operational for some more days.

“In the district, though the procurement was formally started on April 1, the produce had started arriving after April 15,” said District Mandi Officer Amandeep Singh.

He said nearly 10024 MT of wheat arrived in the markets on Thursday. “The farmers are still having a portion of the produce with them which is coming to markets daily,” said Singh.

Of the total wheat procurement this season, a total of 90,389 MT has been purchased by the private buyers.

