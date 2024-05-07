Procurement: 6 lakh MT wheat reaches market

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

Nearly 80 per cent of harvesting of wheat crop in the district has been completed with the grain markets here witnessing an arrival of 6.02 lakh metric tonnes of the produce during the current season.

As per the estimates of the district administration, the grain markets here are expected to witness a total of 7.5 lakh MT wheat crop during the season. District officials stated that with over six lakh MT crop already reaching the markets, it can be stated that only less than 20 per cent crop is left for harvesting.

The officials stated that the government is committed to buying each and every grain of the crop and as per the earlier schedule, the government procurement would continue till May 15.

The officials said they are hopeful that the farmers would complete the harvesting before the end of the procurement day.

Mandi Board officials stated that the dana mandis in the district recorded an arrival of 28,957 MT of crop on Monday. They said the daily quantity of fresh produce from the fields have decreased as the peak harvesting season is already over when daily arrival used to cross 50,000 MT.

The officials stated that 5.99 lakh MT wheat crop has already been procured. Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said the wheat crop is being procured on the same day it is brought by the farmers. The farmers are not facing any problem and even the payment of the procured crop is disbursed by the procurement agencies within 48 hours.

