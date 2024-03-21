Prof HS Walia elected Bharat Vikas Parishad president

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 20

The General House of Bharat Vikas Parishad, Amritsar Central, unanimously elected Prof HS Walia, Krishan Kumar Sharma and Manik Kapoor as president, secretary and treasurer, respectively, for the 2024-25 term.

Members of the House lauded the efforts put in by the office-bearers during the last financial year for making various social projects and programme a success. Prof Walia expressed a deep sense of gratitude to the members for their co-operation in executing the endeavours of the Parishad. He said that it was because of the constant and sincere efforts of members that the team, sponsored and groomed by Amritsar Central branch, could bag the first position in National Quiz Competition, 2023.

