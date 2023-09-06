Professors bag ICSSR research project on millets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Ministry of Education, New Delhi has awarded a research project to Assistant Professors from GNDU College, Verka and JGND PSOU to conduct a study on the theme of “Developing millet value-chain for sustainable argroecology of Punjab”. The research is a collaborative work led by a group of four members. Dr Shefali Bedi from the School of Social Sciences of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU), Patiala, will be the project co-ordinator. The other project directors are Dr Nisha Chhabra from the Psychology Department of Guru Nanak Dev University College, Verka, Dr Amitoj Singh from JGND PSOU, Patiala and Dr BS Sooch from Punjabi University, Patiala.

Dr Nisha Chhabra from GNDU College, Verka, informed that the study will survey the farmers, consumers and others. “The study will cover the entire region of Punjab and will focus on the impact assessment of Government of India initiative to declare the year 2023 as the Year of Millets.”

Millets require less water to grow and the government is pushing to expand the cultivation of millets in our agricultural landscape.

Puneet Randhawa, Principal of GNDU College, Verka, informed that it is a constituent college of Guru Nanak Dev University, established with the vision of providing education to economically backward people.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU