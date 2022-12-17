Profs seek action against colleges 'exploiting' teachers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 16

A delegation of Affiliated University and College Teachers (AUCT) met Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh today.

They demanded appropriate action against the economic and academic exploitation of teachers in the colleges affiliated with the university. AUCT spokesperson Prof Tarun Ghai said they informed the VC regarding the economic and academic exploitation of the college teachers.

“According to the university calendar and the UGC rules, an assistant professor can deliver 24 lectures a week and an associate professor can deliver 21 lectures per week, while in many colleges, teachers are being forced to take 30 to 36 lectures per week. Further, delay in disbursal of salaries, PF, vacations, grade pay, PhD increments and increasing the period of probation to four years are the sad marks of the gross exploitation of the teachers,” he said.

In their 40-minute meeting, they said the VC discussed all issues with a great concern and assured them that the university would soon conduct periodic inspections and take action against the guilty principals and managements.