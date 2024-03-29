Prohibitory orders in force for SOE entrance exams

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 28

Exercising powers under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori ordered prohibition of any external movement around 24 centres for the conduct of entrance examination for admissions to Schools of Eminence. The Punjab Education Board is conducting two examinations on March 30 and March 31, and exam centres under the jurisdiction of District Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural), will be covered under these orders.

The examination for admissions to SoEs for Class IX and XI will be conducted on March 30 from 10 am to 1 pm at 24 centres while on March 31, the Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) will be conducted across six centres.

The directions have come after the District Education Office had written to the Deputy Commiossioner and Police Commissioner, Amritsar, for requisite security arrangements to be made on the days when the examinations would be held.

“According to the orders, while exams are conducted or are being conducted, the general public is prohibited from any movement or gathering around the centres. This order will be in force from morning to evening on March 30, 2024. Since both these examinations are important, we had written to the Deouty Comissioner and CP, Amritsar, for security arrangements at the designated centres in Baba Bakala, Ajnala, Amritsar, Jandiala Guru and other places,” said District Education Officer, Rajesh Kumar.

