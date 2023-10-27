Projects announced for medical college in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 26

State government has planned big events to mark the centenary celebrations of Government Medical College here, stated Health Minister Balbir Singh after a meeting with the college authorities during his visit here on Thursday.

The Health Minister said the centenary celebrations of the prestigious college which had been set up before Independence would be observed from November 17 to November 19. He added that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would also participate in the function.

Talking about the college alumni, the minister said that five out of a total of nine directors of PGI till date were students of GMC Amritsar. He added that hundreds of doctors from the college have made their name at the international level.

The Health Minister said the government envisions making GMC Amritsar into a world class institution where patients get all the health facilities under one roof. The minister held deliberations with the college officials during his visit and later announced several projects for the institute.

The minister announced construction of a new administrative block for the college, air-conditioning of nursing college, multi-level car parking, upgrading of blood bank and opening of three canteens. He also inspected ongoing work of the state cancer institute at GMC.

Balbir Singh also visited Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs Memorial Civil Hospital and interacted with the patients to know about their problems. MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amandeep Kaur, GMC Principal Dr Rajiv Devgan and other officials were present on the occasion.