Promoting local products at Amritsar railway station on their mind

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, April 3

To promote indigenous trade, the Northern Railways has invited applications from city-based artisans, potters, weavers, SHGs and co-operative societies to set up a stall at the Amritsar railway station. This is being done under its scheme ‘one station one product’.

Entrepreneurs registered under the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can put up a stall for a fortnight at a token amount of Rs500.

Railway officials said in case high number of applicants turn up, then a public draw would be taken out. The last date for the submission of applications is April 8. The allottee would be provided space and infrastructure at the station.

Rakesh Thukral of the food processing industry said the scheme was favourable for promoting indigenous industries. He said: “A large number of people from different parts of the country visit the railway station during their stay in the city of Golden Temple. They will come to know about local products.” There are a number of locally produced products such as achaar, murabba, papad, wadiyan, Punjabi jutti, shawls, tweeds and blazers in textile. These should be given ample space to be highlighted among visitors.

Piara Lal Seth, president of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, while welcoming the move, said it was a positive step to promote local industries.