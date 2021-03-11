Property dealer held for threatening AAP MLA

Our Correspondent

Amritsar, May 30

The city police have arrested Sikander Singh Sandhu, who allegedly threatened AAP MLA from the Amritsar East constituency. Sandhu, a property dealer, was also a SAD worker. He was booked on Sunday by the police for issuing threats and making objectionable comments on her Facebook account. He was, however, released on bail later.

Jeevan Jyot Kaur defeated two political bigwigs — former PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Punjab minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia — during the recent Assembly poll. Following her complaint, the police have booked Sandhu, a resident of Naraingarh in Chheharta area, under different sections of the IPC for threatening and under the Information Technology Act.

Jeevan Jyot Kaur said the accused had used his Facebook account to threaten her with dire consequences and used obnoxious words against her. The matter was brought to the notice of the AAP high command and the police, she said.

The police registered an FIR against him for writing remarks like “Security Indira Gandhi ko nahi bacha saki, tu ki cheez” and “Post soch samaj ke pai”, she said. Mohit Kumar, in-charge (cybercrime) and investigating officer in the case, said a case under Sections 506 and 509 of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act against Sikander Sandhu. He said he was arrested and later released on bail.