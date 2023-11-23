Protest as admn takes possession of land acquired for Bharatmala project

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 22

The Goindwal Sahib area has been converted into a police cantonment since last midnight to tackle the situation arising due to protests by farmers opposed to the acquisition of land for the Bharatmala project for Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway (NE-5).

The administration took possession of land in Dhunda, Khakh, Jhander, Dinewal, Jahangir and Khawaspur areas under police shelter.

Farmers stage a protest in Goindwal Sahib.

While many farmers have been compensated for their land, others are yet to take the compensation. Khadoor Sahib SDM Deepak Bhatia said here today that land for a total of 25 km part of the project was to be acquired in the district.

He added that land around 7 km was already possessed by the administration and another 8 km were added on Wednesday, while land for the remaining part would be acquired soon.

Accompanied by a heavy police force, the administration marched into the area last night with JCB machines and bulldozers, ploughing the land in which the wheat, potato, peas and other crops were sown by farmers.

The famers gathered on the spot today morning and held a protest under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

“The police detained 15 protesting farmers who were later released,” SDM Deepak Bhatia said.

The protesters are demanding a sixfold compensation for the acquired land and have warned that if this was not ensured, they would not allow the administration to take possession of the acquired land. A heavy police force is still deployed in the area.

Protesters seek sixfold compensation

The protesting farmers have demanded that they are compensated with amounts six times the market value of the acquired land.

