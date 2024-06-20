Protest over frequent thefts in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, June 19
Shopkeepers of Tarn Taran city today downed their shutters in protest against the frequent theft incidents and warned that in case the administration failed to check theft cases, they would have to shut their shops permanently.
Addressing the gathering, Gurinder Singh Ladi, Sukhjinder Singh, Charanjit Singh and other leaders of the trading community said shopkeepers were facing frequent thefts since the last few days, but the police had remained a mute spectator. Shopkeepers also took out a march and held a rally at a dharamshala. The speakers alleged that the police and the administration had failed to do their job. They said there was no night patrolling in the town.
DSP Tarsem Masih assured shopkeepers that all theft cases would be resolved within a fortnight. Shopkeepers warned that in case theft cases were not resolved within 15 days, they would close their shops and come out on roads to protest against the police and the administration. Shopkeepers also presented a memorandum to the DSP who assured them that night patrolling would be intensified in town.
