Protest over police inaction in advocate assault case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 17

Members of the Amritsar Bar Association today observed no work day in protest against the alleged police inaction in a case in which an advocate was assaulted by kin of a cop. A case of an attempt to murder was registered nearly a month ago, but no arrest had been made till now, the association members said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Bar Association members alleged that the Ranjit Avenue police had booked an ASI’s son Gursewak Singh on charge of an attempt to murder, but even after passing of 25 days, the suspect was yet to be arrested.

“Though we had taken up the matter with Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Khosa in this regard, but the Ranjit Avenue police failed to take necessary action and arrest the suspect,” said Arjun Chaudhry, the complainant in the case.

Chaudhry said on April 20, he along with his wife and son, was coming toward Ranjit Avenue from the Airport road side. He said two SUV-borne youths chased them and entered into a brawl and attacked him in the Ranjit Avenue area. Chaudhry said one of them hit him with swords leaving him injured. His wife was also injured in the attack. Later, the suspects fled from the spot. Chaudhry came to know that one of the suspects was son of an ASI. He said the police were dilly dallying and delaying action in the case. ACP Khosa said an investigation was already in progress in this regard. He said the suspect was evading the arrest since the registration of an FIR against him.

