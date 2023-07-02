Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Amritsar, July 1
The police detained the activists of Dal Khalsa who were taking out a march to hold a protest outside the local office of India’s external intelligence agency RAW to protest the killings of Sikh separatists in foreign countries, here on Saturday. The detainees were later released by the police.
Earlier, after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, the activists started marching towards the agency’s office. However, the police stopped them midway and bundled them into the buses while they were raising slogans against the Union Government. The police took them to Chheharta police station from where they were later released. They were protesting against the killings of militant Paramjit Panjwar in Pakistan and pro-Khalistan supporter Hardeep Nijjar in Canada.
