 Protests by Valmiki community bring Amritsar to halt : The Tribune India

The protest at Bhandari bridge choked roads and a severe traffic jam was witnessed. The elevated road was closed for traffic due to the agitation on Monday. Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 31

Various organisations of the Valmiki Samaj led by Dhuna Sahib Trust, Ram Tirth today held a demonstration at Bhandari bridge for several hours. They were protesting against setting up of an LED screen in the Ram Tirath temple during the Parkash Utsav of Valmiki and alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s picture was bigger than that of Valmiki.

Traffic snarls on city roads. Tribune photo

The organisation led by chairman, Dhuna Trust, Om Parkash Gabbar said they had asked the district administration to look into the matter, but they failed to pay heed which forced them to protest.

The protest at Bhandari bridge, which connects the old walled city with other parts, choked roads and a severe traffic jam led to inconvenience for the commuters. The elevated road was closed for traffic due to the agitation.

Various organisations of the Valmiki Samaj hold a protest at Bhandari bridge. Tribune photo

Senior police officials led by DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators. It took around three hours to arrange a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan, Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh and SSP Amritsar Rural Swapan Sharma. An 11-member delegation of the Samaj met them at the DC office.

Gabbar later told the media that the district administration has agreed to hold a probe and take necessary action against the guilty officials. Till the probe concludes, a sub-divisional magistrate would look after the affairs of the shrine board.

Commuters were left high and dry due to severe traffic jam on different roads. Anil Vinayak, a former banker said that from Race Course road, he had gone to New Amritsar for some work. However, due to the agitation, he had to travel extra miles taking the Amritsar-Attari bypass road to reach there.

“Both the district .administration and Commissionerate of Police have failed take steps to get rid of recurring traffic jams on account of protests. At least the authorities should declare Bhandari Bridge and Hall Gate area as ‘No protest zone’ and declare gatherings as illegal to save the public from traffic inconveniences,” he said.

Sarabjit Singh, another resident, said he was on way to attend the cremation of an acquaintance but due to the traffic jam, he reached late and that too after parking his scooter about a kilometre away from the cremation ground.

The management of traffic in the holy city is a dismal affair as the authorities have failed to streamline it. Residents blame the authorities for lacking a proper plan for it and also failing to take necessary steps.

