Proud moment for families

Two students of Bhagat Puran Singh Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Manawala, Navdeep Kaur and Simarjeet Kaur bagged the merit positions in the PSEB Class X exams. Both girls made the families and institution proud by scoring 97.23% marks.
Coming from very poor families, both girls said the free school by Pingalwara gave them the opportunity to break out of their limitations and achieve academic success. Simarjeet’s father is an auto rickshaw driver while Navdeep’s father is a daily-wage earner who can barely rear their families.
