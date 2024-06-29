PRTC bus conductor injured in brawl with toll plaza officials

Amritsar, June 28
Officials of the Manawala toll plaza, which is situated on the city outskirts, and a PRTC bus conductor fought a pitched battle over allowing a passage to the vehicle on Friday.
Bus conductor Gurlal Singh, who was injured in the scuffle, said he was taking the bus with passengers from Amritsar to Subhanpur. He said the bus got late after coming out of the ISBT and got further delayed on its journey as the road ahead was congested.
However, when he reached the toll plaza, he was shocked to find a long queue of vehicles. So, he requested officials at the toll plaza to let him pass from the side lane, but nobody paid heed, the conductor alleged. “As I was getting late, I tried to remove barricades myself when toll plaza officials attacked me,” the conductor said. He alleged that toll plaza official attacked him with iron rods and tore his clothes.
However, officials of the toll plaza said it was Gurlal, who tossed turban of their colleague, which led to the scuffle.
