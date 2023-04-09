PSEB Class v Results: Girls secure top three positions in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

Girls bagged all three top positions in the district in the recently declared Class 5 PSEB class 5 board results. Just like last year, the first three rank-holders in the district were girls.

The first position was bagged by Ravinder Kaur, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Katra Karam Singh. She got 500/500, with a 100% score; followed by Jyoti Devnath, also a student of GSSS, Katra Karam Singh, who scored 500/500 marks. Although both the girls had scored 100% marks, they were not in the top three students’ list in the state due to a difference in the age. They have, howver, made it to the list of the ‘Top 10 Merit Holders of the state’.

The third position in the district was bagged by Mehak, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Dapai, who scored 499/500 marks (99.8%). The overall result from 827 schools in district was 99.81% as Amritsar remained the fifth in the district, rankings-wise in the state.