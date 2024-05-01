PSEB Class VIII results: Gurleen Kaur bags second rank in Punjab

Amritsar, April 30
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali, declared the Class VIII and XII results today. In Class VIII results, Gurleen Kaur from New Flower Senior Secondary School, Amritsar, secured second spot in the state with 99.67 per cent marks.
Holiday in schools, colleges today
The Punjab Government has announced a holiday on Wednesday for all colleges, schools, private educational institutions, and other commercial establishments to celebrate the Labour Day.
This year, a total of 2, 91,917 students appeared in the PSEB Class VIII exams out of which 2,86,987 passed the exam. The pass percentage of girls was 98.83 per cent while that of boys is 97.84 per cent in Class VIII exams.
The PSEB recorded an overall pass percentage of 98.31 percent for Class VIII. Harnoorpreet Kaur of Government Secondary School and Bhai Rupa from Bathinda district topped the state with 100 per cent marks.
In the PSEB Class XII results, Amritsar district secured the top position in the state with a 97.27 per cent pass percentage. Niya Mahajan of Mussourie International Public School topped the district in Class XII exam by securing 491/500 marks (98.2 per cent).
Shri Muktsar Sahib has the lowest pass percentage of 87.86 per cent. This year, a total of 2, 84,452 students appeared in the PSEB Class XII exam out of which 2, 64,662 passed the exam.
The PSEB recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.04 per cent in Class XII exams. The pass percentage of girls was 95.74 per cent while that of boys was 90.74 per cent in the 12th grade.
Meanwhile, as per letter issued by the District Education Officer, the Punjab Government announced a holiday on Wednesday for all colleges, schools, educational institutions, and other commercial establishments to celebrate the Labour Day.
