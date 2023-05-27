PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 26

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday declared Class X exam results. Amritsar secured the third place in the state with an overall result of 98.97%. A total of 27,324 students appeared in the exams, out of which 27, 042 passed.

Naman Yashpal, a student of Atam Public School, Islamabad, bagged the top position in the district by scoring 642/650 marks with 98.77%. Nitika Kumari from New flower Senior Secondary School came second who scored 641/650 marks with 98.62%. The third position went to Pari, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Kot Baba Deep Singh, who scored 639/650 marks with 98.31%.

Described as an all-rounder by his school principal Prateek Sehdev, Naman wants to pursue automobile engineering. “But my long-term goal is to become an IAS. I have always been inspired by a teacher and mentor, who is not among us. He wanted each child from the school to become an IAS or make us proud. I want to make his dream come true,” shares Naman.

He is now more focused on studies. He doesn’t harbour a foreign dream unlike many youngsters today. “I feel that if we are capable, we must work to develop and contribute towards our own country rather than any other,” he says. His father Yashpal, who is into the DJ business, and mother Neeru, who is a homemaker, shared that they were happy and felt blessed that their son had not just made their family proud, but also his school and teachers.

Principal Prateek Sehdev of Atam Public School shared that in order to encourage and celebrate the success of Naman, as per their school’s tradition, they would be sponsoring a foreign tour for Naman in the coming days.

Pari, a student of GSSS, Kot Baba Deep Singh, celebrated her academic achievement with her family and teachers. Coming from a humble background, Pari’s father is a daily wager who has a limited income. Her principal Praveen Kumari said Pari was an all arounder. “She has always been an all-rounder, shining in school activities and events. She is consistent and dedicated and wants to take up science.” Pari and her sisters are good in studies and Pari even helps her sisters in studies. She wants to become an IPS officer.

Nitika also comes from a low-income family as her father Baljit works as a tailor. Nitika wants to pursue become an IAS officer. Her mother Lovely said she was proud of her daughter, who had proven that girls, when given the right opportunity and education, could achieve success with hard work and dedication.

Apart from the toppers, 22 students from the district made it to the top 20 merit holders’ list in the state. Among the 22, four students are from two government schools in Tapiala and Kot Baba Deep Singh and the rest are from private/affiliated schools.