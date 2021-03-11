PSEB Class XII exams begin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

The Term II examination of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class XII started today. The first exam was for home science subject. On the first day of the Board exams the teams from District Education department led by District Education Officer (DEO) Jugraj Singh, conducted checks at several centres in order to oversee the arrangements for the smooth conduct of examinations.The District Education Officer also interacted with students before the commencement of exam to motivate them and advise them.

As many as 28,403 students, including private candidates, will be appearing for PSEB Class XII Term II exams in the district.

As many as 199 exam centres have been assigned in district for the exams that will be conducted in the afternoon shift. Meanwhile, examination for Class X of PSEB is scheduled to begin from April 29 and these exams will be held in the morning shift. For Class X 29,953 students, including private candidates, will be taking the exam in the district and 239 exam centres have been made.

With the recent spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the education department has also made specific arrangements at all examination centres keeping in mind the safety of students.

“The students have been asked to wear mask as mandatory procedure and the sitting arrangements at the exam centres too have been made to ensure social distancing. Since, most government schools are examination centres, sanitiser-dispensing machines have already been installed there. We will also ensure that thermal screening of students is done if required,” said Dharminder Singh Gill, official from District Education Department.

199 examination centres in district

As many as 28,403 students, including private candidates, will be appearing for PSEB Class XII Term II exams in the district. As many as 199 exam centres have been assigned in district for the exams that will be conducted in the afternoon shift.

#PSEB