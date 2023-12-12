PSPCL assures White Avenue residents of ending power pangs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 11

Director (Administration) of PSPCL Jasbir Singh Sursingh has promised to find solutions to power related issues of the residents of White Avenue.

Sursingh made the promise when he came as chief guest to inaugurate a health check-up camp organised by White Avenue Welfare Society here on Monday. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Engineer (City Circle) Rajiv Parashar, executive engineer Mandeep Singh and other officials, he interacted with the residents.

The Director (Administration) of PSPCL assured residents of swift redressal of their grievances, reiterating the commitment of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to maintain uninterrupted power supply to the consumers. He emphasised the proactive approach of the PSPCL in addressing consumer concerns promptly.

He said that the poles which were installed several decades back would be replaced within a month. The residents appreciated the government and PSPCL for providing uninterrupted electricity supply, particularly during the scorching summer months. The residents acknowledged the concerted efforts by the government and the power corporation in alleviating the burden on consumers.

Parashar informed the residents about the implementation of smart meters, emphasising the technological advancements that were being made to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of power consumption monitoring.

The residents were informed that it was the state government’s priority to ensure that consumers face no power related challenges. During the meeting, the residents were also informed of the various policies laid out by the state government to streamline power distribution.

‘No more power cuts’

