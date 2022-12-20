PSPCL employees spread message of cleanliness in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 19

While the deplorable condition of public washrooms in the city is no secret, a group of nine residents, including seven Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees, are on a mission to spread the message of cleanliness, hygiene and sense of responsibility among residents, especially government employees, by cleaning city urinals and washrooms.

In such an effort, the team cleaned washrooms at the Hall Gate office of the PSPCL. A fortnight ago, the team had cleaned a public washroom on Majitha Road. Kuldeep Sharma, a member of the team, said: “We had come up with the thought around five years ago. Since then, we have been cleaning rooftops of government buildings, washrooms and planting trees.” Sharma said the main idea was to motivate public to look after the areas near their homes.

Another member of the team, Satnam Singh Rataul, said: “Sometimes, when we visit a government office, the employees working there are motivated and they volunteer to do the work themselves.” He said nine persons cannot do everything but if they are able to motivate more people, the condition of public places can be improved.

Other members of the team — Harpal Singh Kahlon, Sandeep Singh Riar, Rajinder Sharma, Manik Malhotra, Ankit and Vivek Sharma — said their service was a way of paying back to society and they believed in creating a clean, green and healthy Punjab.