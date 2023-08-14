PSPCL lineman held for demanding bribe

Tarn Taran, August 13
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday arrested Dilbag Singh, a lineman with PSPCL, posted at Amarkot subdivision in Tarn Taran district, for demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000.
An official spokesperson for the VB informed here on Sunday that Karamjit Singh, a resident of Valtoha (Tarn Taran) village, had lodged a complaint on Anti-Corruption Portal on July 14 that Gurnam Singh, a resident of the same village, had approached the accused lineman for exchanging a single-phase transformer and lineman Dilbagh Singh demanded the bribe from him for the same. The complainant also produced an audio recording of the accused.
After investigating the complaint, a team of the VB arrested the lineman after registering a case against him at the VB police station (Amritsar Range) under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
