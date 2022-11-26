PSPCL officials not depositing replaced goods in stores: RTI

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 25

Junior engineers (JEs) of the Power State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) have not deposited the defunct/old equipment back in the store after replacing these with the new ones, reveals the reply of an RTI application filed by Suresh Sharma, an RTI activist and former district president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in the PSPCL.

Sharma claimed that the JEs get new goods issued from the store to replace the old equipment, but the old equipment are not returned to the store due to which the government is losing crores of rupees.

Suresh Sharma said a large number of issue voucher (store requisition) is pending to return in the stores. “In the coming days, the accounting of all pending vouchers will be shared with the Audit Department. Not returning old goods to store is a big scam. More facts will be brought to the attention of government,” said the RTI activist.

Sharma said the sub-division (East) had not returned the goods to the store against 100 vouchers. These voucher years are 2015-16, 2016-17, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22. The sub-division (Mall Mandi) had not returned goods against 47 vouchers from 2016 to 2022.

Goods have not been returned to the store against 85 issue vouchers in the sub-sivision (Chaugavan). These issue vouchers are for years 2020-21 and 2021-22. The sub-division (Mall Mandi) have 41 pending vouchers of 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Suresh Sharma said the scam has been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, Cabinet Minister, Chairman PSPCL and chief engineerso that the government can issue future instructions to the officials to stop this scam.

Loss of crores

