PSPCL removes 13 ‘kundi’ connections in Amritsar, imposes fine

Amritsar, November 2
Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Thursday cracked down on illegal connections and power theft in east subdivision area and found several cases of power theft. A team of power officials from the east subdivision raided several houses in Joda Fatak area and found 13 direct ‘kundi’ connections and three cases of meter tampering. PSPCL officials also imposed a penalty of Rs 3.37 lakh on violators.
The team visited the area early in the morning and seized wires being used for power theft.
“The government has been providing free 300 units to consumers. There is no reason of power theft. Despite warning, some residents regularly indulged in power theft. Today, we found direct ‘kundi’ connection in 13 houses. Some persons tampered their power meters. The penalty has been imposed and strict action would be taken against those involved in power theft,” said a PSPCL official.
