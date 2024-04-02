PSPCL sets up control room for wheat field fires

Amritsar, April 1
In view of the fire accidents caused by a short-circuit in electricity wires resulting in burning of standing wheat crop every year, the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has set up a control room where farmers can report loose electricity wires.
Numbers to dial
- Telephone No: 96461-06835, 96461-06836
- Toll-free helpline No. 1912
- WhatsApp No. 96461-06835
PSPCL officials stated that the farmers can report low hanging/loose electricity wires and sparks at transformers on the telephone numbers 96461-06835, 96461-06836 and the toll-free helpline number 1912, after which requisite action would be taken. Farmers can also send pictures along with the location where the technical fault has taken place on the WhatsApp number 96461-06835.
PSPCL has also advised farmers to keep the area around the transformers clear of any dry grass so that a spark produced by an electric short-circuit does not cause a fire. The officials advised that the area around the transformers should be kept wet so that even if there is a spark, it does not ignite a fire.
