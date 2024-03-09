PSPCL tariff hike move opposed

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 8

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) seeking 11 per cent hike in power tariff which comes a year after the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government hiked power tariff by 8.64 per cent (May 2023), has earned the wrath of those who have been paying power bills.

After the power utility PSPCL sought 11 per cent hike in power tariff, consumers who are actually paying electricity bills are a harried lot. GS Bedi, a residential consumer, said those already paying bills would be actually paying more once the hike comes into force while those consumers who have been availing free of cost electricity supply under 300 units per month plan will escape the power hike. He said it would be a discouraging move for those consumers who have been paying power tariff regularly.

Kamal Dalmi, an industrialist, said the government recently claimed that the PSPCL earned a profit of Rs 564.75 crore from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023. Then there is no fun in raising power rates, especially for industry. The PSPCL must work efficiently and try to reduce in-house losses by seeking advice from international experts for overall better services and financial results.

Unfortunately, due to monopolistic business format, the PSPCL is not caring to improve its working, feel industrialists. Punjab industry is facing cut-throat competition from adjoining states like Jammu and Kashmir where power rate is Rs 3 to Rs 3.50 per unit and from Himachal Pradesh, where power rates are Rs 5 to Rs 5.30 per unit.

