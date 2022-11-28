PSPCL to recruit 2.1K persons soon, says Power Minister

AMRITSAR, NOVEMBER 27
Power and Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, while addressing the media here on Sunday, announced recruiting 2,100 persons to improve the efficiency of the PSPCL.
He said during eight months of governance the AAP led government gave employment to 2,590 persons in the Power Corporation. He said overall the government gave employment to 22,000 persons and 10,000 contractual workers had been made regularised.
The Power Minister said the government had been successfully supplying 600 units of electricity free of cost to consumers. He said 87 percent households in the state received zero electricity bills in the past billing cycle and anticipated that in the next billing cycle 95 percent households would not have to pay for electricity consumption.
He said the power department increased the transmission capacity from 7,100 MW to 8,500 MW and it was continuously improving it. The Minister said, “New 66 KV stations are being constructed and the work for installing new transformers is underway to reduce the power load.”
