Public toilets few and far between, open urination remains rampant

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 5

In the absence of toilets at most markets and other public places in the city, many people can be spotted urinating in the open against walls of houses, shops and institutes without any hesitation.

Feeling disgusted, but unable to do anything about the problem, the walls of a large number of such buildings have abusive messages written on them to dissuade people from urinating.

Residents say foul smell emanating from such spots troubles them. While men urinate along walls, lack of toilets troubles women.

“There is a need for proper toilets in markets. While shopping in Hall Bazaar area, one cannot use a washroom without feeling sick,” said Harsimran Kaur. She said the municipal corporation must look into the problem faced by residents.

Though toilets do exist at some places, these are too dirty and unhygienic to be used. “The foul smell emanating from these toilets is unbearable. Most people avoid using these facilities for fear of contracting an infection,” said another resident.

The residents demanded that the MC should construct toilets both for men and women in all market and public places. They said a fee should be charged from residents for using toilets. The money collected should be used for maintaining cleanliness of washrooms, they added.