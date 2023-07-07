Publishing house owner’s son escapes kidnapping attempt

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, July 6

In an alleged kidnapping bid, four unknown armed persons abducted a 12-year-old boy from outside a famous food chain restaurant in posh Ranjit Avenue area late last evening.

The victim was the son of Prabhjot Singh, owner of famous Gurbani publishing house, Chatar Singh Jeevan Singh. He was in his automatic SUV.

However, the SUV, which also has a tracker, abruptly stopped near Ranjit Avenue bypass road. In panic, the four suspects left the vehicle and the boy and fled from the spot.

Prabhjot Singh, the complainant, said that his two sons were in the SUV who did not wish to dine outside with other family members who had entered a restaurant. He said four armed persons entered the vehicle and pointed a gun at his sons. He said his elder son managed to slip out of the vehicle while the kidnappers took away his younger son along with the vehicle.

“As the vehicle was automatic, it stopped near a bakery located near the bypass road in Ranjit Avenue,” he said. The vehicle had a tracker and therefore they were chasing the SUV in another car. They located the SUV near bypass road and reached there. He said the family was frightened by the instance.

“Our family has been on the target of several radical organisations and had received threats in the past. We had written to the Punjab government and the DGP a number of times, requesting them to ensure the safety of the family and provide security to them. However, nothing has been done till now. He urged the state government and Punjab Police to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the crime and arrest them without delay.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said that CCTV footage in the area was being scanned to find clue about the kidnappers.

SHO, Ranjit Avenue, Amandeep Kaur, said a case has been registered on the basis of Prabhjot Singh’s statement. She said the matter was under investigation and the police was working on different theories. The SHO said it was yet to be ascertained whether it was a kidnapping or robbery incident.