Pulse polio drive concludes

Tarn Taran: The Health Department failed to immunise 1,177 children in the age group of 0 to 5 years as the three-day pulse drive concluded. Kulwant Singh, DC, said out of the set target of 1,44,298 children, as many as 1,43,121 were administered polio drops. The DC said 99.2% target had been achieved. On the last day on Tuesday, 23,696 children were given polio drops. OC

Man robbed of Rs1lakh

Amritsar: Two unidentified persons snatched Rs1 lakh from a local resident identified as Satnam Singh. He was returning home on his bike, when the incident took place. The victim told the police that he had kept the cash in his shirt and was travelling on a bike for home. He said when he reached near Tahli Wala Chowk on Mehta Road, two unidentified persons came on a bike and snatched the cash. The police said a case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered, while further investigations were under progress to identify the suspects. TNS

Man dies after being hit by train

Tarn Taran: A man was killed after being hit by a train on the Tarn Taran-Amritsar rail track. The deceased has been identified as Surjit Singh (42), a resident of Kakka Kandiala village. Surjit was heading to a local Civil Hospital on foot. He was struck with a speedy train and died on the spot. Sub-Inspector Gurwinder Singh, in-charge of the local police post of the Government Railways Post (GRP), said a case under Section 174 of the IPC has been lodged. The postmortem was conducted at the Civil Hospital. OC

No covid-19 case reported

Amritsar: No positive case was reported in the district in the last 24 hours. The district has reported total 59,352 positive cases till date. The health authorities reported recovery of eight patients, with which the total recovery count increased to 57,641. The district, at present, has a total of 29 active cases. TNS

Transformer oil stolen, power hit

Amritsar: Some miscreants stole iron angles of long line transmission line towers in Chogwan here. This led to the weakening of tower structure and power cuts in many areas. Gurpreet Singh, Sub-divisional Officer, informed the police that some unknown persons stole iron angles attached 220KV transmission lines at Chogwan here. This led to power cuts in around 30 villages. Similarly, miscreants stole power transformers oil located in Mudh Khokhar village. The transformer supply power to a tubewell connection belonged to Jaswant Singh. The incident occurred in the intervening night of February 21 and 22. The oil stolen was of worth Rs 14,000. Sub inspector Avtar Singh, Investigating Officer, said after receiving the complaint from PSPCL authorities, the police have registered a case under Section 379, IPC, and launched further investigations.