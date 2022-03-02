In Brief

Pulse polio drive concludes

Picture for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: The Health Department failed to immunise 1,177 children in the age group of 0 to 5 years as the three-day pulse drive concluded. Kulwant Singh, DC, said out of the set target of 1,44,298 children, as many as 1,43,121 were administered polio drops. The DC said 99.2% target had been achieved. On the last day on Tuesday, 23,696 children were given polio drops. OC

Man robbed of Rs1lakh

Amritsar: Two unidentified persons snatched Rs1 lakh from a local resident identified as Satnam Singh. He was returning home on his bike, when the incident took place. The victim told the police that he had kept the cash in his shirt and was travelling on a bike for home. He said when he reached near Tahli Wala Chowk on Mehta Road, two unidentified persons came on a bike and snatched the cash. The police said a case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered, while further investigations were under progress to identify the suspects. TNS

Man dies after being hit by train

Tarn Taran: A man was killed after being hit by a train on the Tarn Taran-Amritsar rail track. The deceased has been identified as Surjit Singh (42), a resident of Kakka Kandiala village. Surjit was heading to a local Civil Hospital on foot. He was struck with a speedy train and died on the spot. Sub-Inspector Gurwinder Singh, in-charge of the local police post of the Government Railways Post (GRP), said a case under Section 174 of the IPC has been lodged. The postmortem was conducted at the Civil Hospital. OC

No covid-19 case reported

Amritsar: No positive case was reported in the district in the last 24 hours. The district has reported total 59,352 positive cases till date. The health authorities reported recovery of eight patients, with which the total recovery count increased to 57,641. The district, at present, has a total of 29 active cases. TNS

Transformer oil stolen, power hit

Amritsar: Some miscreants stole iron angles of long line transmission line towers in Chogwan here. This led to the weakening of tower structure and power cuts in many areas. Gurpreet Singh, Sub-divisional Officer, informed the police that some unknown persons stole iron angles attached 220KV transmission lines at Chogwan here. This led to power cuts in around 30 villages. Similarly, miscreants stole power transformers oil located in Mudh Khokhar village. The transformer supply power to a tubewell connection belonged to Jaswant Singh. The incident occurred in the intervening night of February 21 and 22. The oil stolen was of worth Rs 14,000. Sub inspector Avtar Singh, Investigating Officer, said after receiving the complaint from PSPCL authorities, the police have registered a case under Section 379, IPC, and launched further investigations.

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...

Karnataka student killed in Kharkiv

Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it

‘Good luck’ councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

'Good luck' councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

DRI seizes 9.2-kg gold worth Rs4 cr from airport

Verka CHC staff sans salary for 3 months

Robbers target medical store, decamp with Rs12,000 cash

Candidates make last-ditch effort to increase votes

It’s do-or-die for students now

It's do-or-die for Indian students stuck in Ukraine now

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

PRTC nets Rs 50 crore monthly revenue

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Zirakpur underpass snarls: Alternative routes available, but of little help to motorists

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Chandigarh cops visit kin of stranded students

Expect light rain today, tomorrow in Chandigarh

3rd wave witnessed fewer post-Covid complications

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar district administration officials visit distressed families

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

Ukraine crisis hits Jalandhar exporters hard

After days of ordeal, 2 Kapurthala lads cross Ukraine border

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

Families pray for safe return of their children

Gang of vehicle thieves busted, two held

Polling staff await election duty allowance

5 smugglers nabbed, heroin recovered

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Ex-BDPO, assistant engineer suspended

Pulse Polio drive: 1.89L children given drops in Patiala district