Pulse polio drive gets underway

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran , May 28

On the first day of the three-day pulse polio immunisation drive, Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai flagged off a rally from his office on Sunday to deliver its message to the people. The rally was attended by the officials and employees of the Health Department besides representatives of social organisations and others. The Civil Surgeon said 1,45,747 children up to the age of five years are to be immunised across the district.