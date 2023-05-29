Pulse polio drive gets underway

Tarn Taran , May 28
On the first day of the three-day pulse polio immunisation drive, Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai flagged off a rally from his office on Sunday to deliver its message to the people. The rally was attended by the officials and employees of the Health Department besides representatives of social organisations and others. The Civil Surgeon said 1,45,747 children up to the age of five years are to be immunised across the district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott
Grand ceremony begins in morning with havan, multi-faith pra...
Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared
Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people’s voice:...