Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 15

With the arrest of four persons, the Amritsar (Rural) police today claimed to have busted a gang of robbers who had looted huge quantity of grains from Pungrain godowns located in Jandiala, Verka and the Majitha areas in the past one month.

The arrested suspects were identified as Gurmit Singh, Yodhvir Singh, Lovejit Singh, all from Bhagwanpura village in Bhikhiwind, and Baljit Singh of Mehmudpura village in Valtoha. The police impounded two trucks used in dacoity and a pistol was also seized from them.

The police said raids were on to nab their accomplices. The four suspects were produced in a court and taken on police remand for further investigation.

The suspects had recently looted a Pungrain godown in Nave Nag village falling under the Majitha sub-division. Around 30 persons had looted 1,063 bags containing 531 quintals of government wheat from the godown after detaining six security guards a week ago.

A case was registered on the complaint of Harmandeep Singh, an official of Pungrain, who told the police that grains procured by the Punjab Government firm were kept in an open plinth storage facility on Jahangir Road near Nave Naag village.