Pungrain godown dacoity: Arhtiya who bought stolen wheat from gang identified

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 16

Following interrogation of four suspects arrested by the Amritsar (Rural) police in connection with dacoity at the Pungrain godown in Nave Nag village eight days ago, officials have identified the commission agent who bought stolen grain from the gang.

The gang was involved in similar incidents at Verka and Jandiala Guru godowns on June 29 and June 13, respectively.

Gurpartap Singh Sahota, Superintendent of Police, said, “The police have identified commission agent (arhtiya) who bought stolen wheat from the gang but cannot disclose his name at the moment. He is absconding from his house. Raids are on to nab him from his suspected hideout.”

“The 16-member gang has been active in the border belt, especially in the Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur areas,” he said while adding that raids were on to arrest remaining suspects, who had gone into hiding after their four accomplices were nabbed.

Yesterday, the police had arrested Gurmit Singh, Yodhvir Singh, Lovejit Singh, all residents of Bhagwanpura village falling under the Bhikhiwind police station, and Baljit Singh of Mehmudpura village in Valtoha. The police impounded two trucks used in dacoities and seized a pistol from suspects.

Lovepreet Singh, SHO, Majitha police station, said one of the trucks was owned by Baljit Singh while suspects had borrowed other truck for committing dacoity at the Pungrain godown in Nave Nag village.