Punishment sought for killers of 2 Sikh traders in Peshawar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) has condemned the killing of two Sikh businessmen in Peshawar, Pakistan, and demanded from the Central Government to take up the matter with the Pakistan government and ensure safety of members of the minority community there.

CKD president Inderbir Singh Nijjer said the Central Government must put pressure on the Pakistan government for giving punishment to the murderers. He said attacks on the Sikh minority community in Pakistan were not new and it was high time Gurdwara management committees and Sikh organisations should take up the issue with the Pakistan government so that members of the community could live peacefully in that country.

CKD chief visits Pingalwara

Dr Nijjer, who is also the MLA from the Amritsar South constituency, also visited the Mannawala branch of Pingalwara and interacted with students of a special school being run by the organisation. Dr Inderjit Kaur of Pingalwara said June 4 was observed as the birth anniversary of Pingalwara founder Bhagat Pooran Singh and June 5 was observed as Environment Day. She proposed that as Bhagat Pooran Singh had worked all his life for the cause of environment, these days should be celebrated by organising a state-level function in the memory of his contributions to society. Responding to the request, Dr Nijjer said he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister. He also learnt about education and facilities for the special children studying on the campus.