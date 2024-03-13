Punjab and Haryana High Court judge launches de-stress centre

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, March 12

Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge Mahabir Singh Sindhu today inaugurated a De-stress Centre on the first floor of the judicial complex here on Tuesday.

He said the centre was primarily meant for judicial officers who at times come under tremendous stress while working. “Facilities like table-tennis, carrom board and chess will be available at the centre,” he said.

The judge also inspected courts of the sessions division at Gurdaspur and Batala sub-division. Sindhu also paid a visit to the Gurdaspur District Bar Association premises where he interacted with the lawyers and heard their grievances. He was accorded a warm welcome by the members of the Bar and urged them to ensure that justice was dispensed speedily. He also told lawyers to take care of their health and raise the standard of their working.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were District and Sessions Judge Rajinder Aggarwal.

